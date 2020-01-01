 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this product

THE KIT Crafted in Silver Plate The ultimate stash box. . . made in gleaming Silver Plate with a leather texture silver on the inside. The partitioned interior holds the included Silver Plated Scoop in the rear compartment and your weed in the front. The Scoop is the perfect method, to measure just the right amount of stash for your vape or pipe. The automatic Gold Lock button insures that your stash is secure and fresh. The Kit is perfect at home, on your coffee table or desk. When traveling, it fits neatly into your backpack or a ladies purse. Specifications: Size: 1" x 2" x 4" / Material: Silver Plate / Hinged Cover / Lock Button: Gold Plate/ Textured Interior/ 1 Partition / Silver Plated Scoop: ¼" x ½" x 3"

About this brand

It is time to take your stash box out of hiding. RSM Sterling has crafted in Silver Plate and Sterling Silver, Stash Boxes to fit your life style. Push the gold button to open the box, when done, the automatic lock closes tightly to keep your product fresh and secure. The Wave fits neatly into your pocket. The Kit, The Globe, The Pyramid and The Hexahedron fit sit comfortably on your desk or side table.