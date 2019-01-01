 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. The Pyramid by RSM Sterling

The Pyramid by RSM Sterling

by STASH BOXES by RSM Sterling

Write a review
STASH BOXES by RSM Sterling Storage Flower Storage The Pyramid by RSM Sterling

$35.00MSRP

About this product

THE PYRAMID Crafted in Silver Plate. The power of The Pyramid, Is it real? Push the Pharaohs Gold Button . . .Enter the tomb to find your weed. When done, snap it closed to keep your stash secure and fresh. This classic shape, with a high relief textured design, will look great sitting on your coffee table or desk. The Pyramid can travel with you in a backpack or a ladies purse. Specifications: Size: 3" x 3" x 2" / Material: Silver Plate / Textured Surface Lock Button: Gold Plate /Textured Interior/ Hinged Cover

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

STASH BOXES by RSM Sterling Logo
It is time to take your stash box out of hiding. RSM Sterling has crafted in Silver Plate and Sterling Silver, Stash Boxes to fit your life style. Push the gold button to open the box, when done, the automatic lock closes tightly to keep your product fresh and secure. The Wave fits neatly into your pocket. The Kit, The Globe, The Pyramid and The Hexahedron fit sit comfortably on your desk or side table.