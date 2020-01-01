Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
RSO+GO™ Green dispensers are packed with a complete blend of all-natural compounds, rich color, and full flavor. Clean pure full spectrum oil at its finest, our RSO+GO product line boasts a wide array of strain specific, cannabis-derived oil profiles to choose from. Using a patent pending 100% pure grain alcohol extraction method, our full spectrum oil contains both polar and non-polar properties. Closed loop system ensures no contaminants and a full cannabis flavor packed with cannabinoids and terpenes that provide countless therapeutic benefits. RSO+GO dispensers are available in 0.5g and 1 gram sizes. A fully versatile product, you can dab, ingest, rub onto your skin as a topical, or utilize as a cooking agent. Taste the Difference, Feel the Difference. RSO+GO Find Your Freedom.
Be the first to review this product.
Stephen Hawking Kush, or SHK, is the second release in the Great Minds series of seeds from Alphakronik Genes. Named for famed scientist Dr. Stephen Hawking, SHK was created by pollenating a Harle-Tsu female with a Sin City Kush male. This indica-dominant hybrid is also part of Alphakrokik Genes’ CBD+ line of genetics that emphasize high-CBD strains. There are 3 known phenotypes of Stephen Hawking Kush, all with vivid cherry and berry flavors that mix with a minty note. The soothing, relaxing effects help keep pain away and also stimulate your stomach to suppress nausea.