 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. RSO+GO Green Dispenser - Stephen Hawkings Kush

RSO+GO Green Dispenser - Stephen Hawkings Kush

by RSO+GO by BMF

Write a review
RSO+GO by BMF Concentrates Solvent RSO+GO Green Dispenser - Stephen Hawkings Kush
RSO+GO by BMF Concentrates Solvent RSO+GO Green Dispenser - Stephen Hawkings Kush
RSO+GO by BMF Concentrates Solvent RSO+GO Green Dispenser - Stephen Hawkings Kush
RSO+GO by BMF Concentrates Solvent RSO+GO Green Dispenser - Stephen Hawkings Kush

Similar items

Show all

About this product

RSO+GO™ Green dispensers are packed with a complete blend of all-natural compounds, rich color, and full flavor. Clean pure full spectrum oil at its finest, our RSO+GO product line boasts a wide array of strain specific, cannabis-derived oil profiles to choose from. Using a patent pending 100% pure grain alcohol extraction method, our full spectrum oil contains both polar and non-polar properties. Closed loop system ensures no contaminants and a full cannabis flavor packed with cannabinoids and terpenes that provide countless therapeutic benefits. RSO+GO dispensers are available in 0.5g and 1 gram sizes. A fully versatile product, you can dab, ingest, rub onto your skin as a topical, or utilize as a cooking agent. Taste the Difference, Feel the Difference. RSO+GO Find Your Freedom.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Stephen Hawking Kush

Stephen Hawking Kush

Stephen Hawking Kush, or SHK, is the second release in the Great Minds series of seeds from Alphakronik Genes. Named for famed scientist Dr. Stephen Hawking, SHK was created by pollenating a Harle-Tsu female with a Sin City Kush male. This indica-dominant hybrid is also part of Alphakrokik Genes’ CBD+ line of genetics that emphasize high-CBD strains. There are 3 known phenotypes of Stephen Hawking Kush, all with vivid cherry and berry flavors that mix with a minty note. The soothing, relaxing effects help keep pain away and also stimulate your stomach to suppress nausea.

About this brand

RSO+GO by BMF Logo
RSO+GO™ is a full spectrum cannabis oil packed with a complete blend of all-natural compounds, rich color, and full flavor. Clean pure full spectrum oil at its finest, our RSO+GO product line boasts a wide array of strain specific, cannabis-derived oil profiles to choose from. Using a patent pending 100% pure grain alcohol extraction method, our full spectrum oil contains both polar and non-polar properties. Closed loop system ensures no contaminants and natural terpenes are added for a full vaporizing, dabbing, topical, or edible experience. What sets RSO+GO apart and puts us above all others? Simply put…. Total extraction combined with complete purity. RSO+GO oil is essential oil in its purest form unaltered as nature intended providing a true full spectrum oil. With our patented and proprietary system we perform total extraction. In a total extraction, the efficient extraction of both polar and non-polar compounds giving you a true full spectrum, complete oil.