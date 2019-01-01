About this product
RSO+GO™ Blue Dabbers are packed with a complete blend of all-natural compounds, rich color, and full flavor. Clean pure full spectrum oil at its finest, our RSO+GO product line boasts a wide array of strain specific, cannabis-derived oil profiles to choose from. Using a patent pending 100% pure grain alcohol extraction method, our full spectrum oil contains both polar and non-polar properties. Closed loop system ensures no contaminants and natural strain specific terpenes are added for a full dabbing experience. RSO+GO dabbers are available in 0.5g and 1 gram sizes and can be dabbed directly from the glass tanker. Taste the Difference, Feel the Difference. RSO+GO Find Your Freedom.
Mendo Breath
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Mendo Breath is an interesting mix of OGKB (OGKushBreath, which is the supposed patriarch in the Cookies Fam genetics) and Mendo Montage. Their forces combined make dense frosty buds that reek of sweet vanilla and caramel. But no matter how good this smells, save it for after work. This thumper can pivot your entire day’s plans with its powerful body high built for chronic pain and discomfort.