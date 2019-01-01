 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
RSO+GO Disposable - Blue Dream

by RSO+GO by Liberty Reach (BMF)

About this product

RSO+GO™ disposables are packed with a complete blend of all-natural compounds, rich color, and full flavor. Clean pure full spectrum oil at its finest, our RSO+GO product line boasts a wide array of strain specific, cannabis-derived oil profiles to choose from. Using a patent pending 100% pure grain alcohol extraction method, our full spectrum oil contains both polar and non-polar properties. Closed loop system ensures no contaminants and natural strain specific terpenes are added for a full vaping experience. No chargers, buttons to activate, or separate batteries are required. Each RSO+GO CCELL disposable is loaded with full spectrum oil and ready to go, just take a pull for a low-odor vaping experience that's discreet and convenient. This disposable vaporizer fits in the palm of your hand. RSO+GO disposable pens come in one size, .3g (300mg). Taste the Difference, Feel the Difference. RSO+GO Find Your Freedom.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

RSO+GO™ is a full spectrum cannabis oil packed with a complete blend of all-natural compounds, rich color, and full flavor. Clean pure full spectrum oil at its finest, our RSO+GO product line boasts a wide array of strain specific, cannabis-derived oil profiles to choose from. Using a patent pending 100% pure grain alcohol extraction method, our full spectrum oil contains both polar and non-polar properties. Closed loop system ensures no contaminants and natural terpenes are added for a full vaporizing, dabbing, topical, or edible experience. What sets RSO+GO apart and puts us above all others? Simply put…. Total extraction combined with complete purity. RSO+GO oil is essential oil in its purest form unaltered as nature intended providing a true full spectrum oil. With our patented and proprietary system we perform total extraction. In a total extraction, the efficient extraction of both polar and non-polar compounds giving you a true full spectrum, complete oil.