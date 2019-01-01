 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
RSO+GO Disposable - Ghost Train Haze

by RSO+GO by Liberty Reach (BMF)

About this product

RSO+GO™ disposables are packed with a complete blend of all-natural compounds, rich color, and full flavor. Clean pure full spectrum oil at its finest, our RSO+GO product line boasts a wide array of strain specific, cannabis-derived oil profiles to choose from. Using a patent pending 100% pure grain alcohol extraction method, our full spectrum oil contains both polar and non-polar properties. Closed loop system ensures no contaminants and natural strain specific terpenes are added for a full vaping experience. No chargers, buttons to activate, or separate batteries are required. Each RSO+GO CCELL disposable is loaded with full spectrum oil and ready to go, just take a pull for a low-odor vaping experience that's discreet and convenient. This disposable vaporizer fits in the palm of your hand. RSO+GO disposable pens come in one size, .3g (300mg). Taste the Difference, Feel the Difference. RSO+GO Find Your Freedom.

About this strain

Ghost Train Haze

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.

About this brand

RSO+GO™ is a full spectrum cannabis oil packed with a complete blend of all-natural compounds, rich color, and full flavor. Clean pure full spectrum oil at its finest, our RSO+GO product line boasts a wide array of strain specific, cannabis-derived oil profiles to choose from. Using a patent pending 100% pure grain alcohol extraction method, our full spectrum oil contains both polar and non-polar properties. Closed loop system ensures no contaminants and natural terpenes are added for a full vaporizing, dabbing, topical, or edible experience. What sets RSO+GO apart and puts us above all others? Simply put…. Total extraction combined with complete purity. RSO+GO oil is essential oil in its purest form unaltered as nature intended providing a true full spectrum oil. With our patented and proprietary system we perform total extraction. In a total extraction, the efficient extraction of both polar and non-polar compounds giving you a true full spectrum, complete oil.