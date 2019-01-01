About this product
RSO+GO™ Green dispensers are packed with a complete blend of all-natural compounds, rich color, and full flavor. Clean pure full spectrum oil at its finest, our RSO+GO product line boasts a wide array of strain specific, cannabis-derived oil profiles to choose from. Using a patent pending 100% pure grain alcohol extraction method and closed loop system, our full spectrum oil contains both polar and non-polar properties. Closed loop system ensures no contaminants and a full cannabis flavor packed with cannabinoids and terpenes that provide countless therapeutic benefits. RSO+GO dispensers are available in 0.5g and 1 gram sizes. A fully versatile product, you can dab, ingest, rub onto your skin as a topical, or utilize as a cooking agent. Taste the Difference, Feel the Difference. RSO+GO Find Your Freedom.
About this strain
Acapulco Gold
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
One of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find.