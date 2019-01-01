About this product
RSO+GO™ cartridges are packed with a complete blend of all-natural compounds, rich color, and full flavor. Clean pure full spectrum oil at its finest, our RSO+GO product line boasts a wide array of strain specific, cannabis-derived oil profiles to choose from. Using a patent pending 100% pure grain alcohol extraction method, our full spectrum oil contains both polar and non-polar properties. Closed loop system ensures no contaminants and natural strain specific terpenes are added for a full vaping experience. RSO+GO Vape Cartridges are available in 0.5g and 1 gram sizes. Compatible with most standard vape batteries, each cartridge is 510 threaded and fits universal vaporizer batteries. Built with a fiberglass heating element and wrapped with a stainless steel, 360 degree heating coil ensures continuous fluid saturation and high volume rapid activation. Taste the Difference, Feel the Difference. RSO+GO Find Your Freedom.
About this strain
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.