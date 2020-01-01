 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bred by Aficionado Seeds, Formula One was created by crossing Black Lime #9 and Testarossa. Black Lime #9 was selected for its potency, while Testarossa’s genes boost the plant’s yield and resin production. The result is a complex flavor profile of guava, passionfruit, and grapefruit mix with a diesel base.

