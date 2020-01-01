 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Wedding Pie

Wedding Pie

by Ruby Farms

Write a review
Ruby Farms Cannabis Flower Wedding Pie

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Wedding Pie

Wedding Pie

Bred by the respected Cannarado Genetics, Wedding Pie is a cross between Wedding Cake from Seed Junky Genetics and Grape Pie Bx by Cannarado. With two high-quality parents, Wedding Pie puts out a fragrant, fruity dessert terpene profile that is sweet, lemony, and gassy. This strain will quickly put your mind at ease as you enjoy the calming high and the quality craftsmanship that make this strain an all-around hit.

 

About this brand

Ruby Farms Logo