  5. Ruby Plus™ Cannabis Sugar 1:1 (10 serving)

Ruby Plus™ Cannabis Sugar 1:1 (10 serving)

by Gemstone Cannabis

$10.00MSRP

About this product

We are proud to present Ruby Plus™, the first organic sugar infused with both THC and Cannabidiol (CBD). CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid that is associated with wellness and alters the effects of THC. Ruby Plus™ allows you to incorporate CBD into your Ruby™ experience and is currently offered in both 1:1 and 10:1 ratios (CBD:THC).

About this brand

Gemstone Cannabis Logo
Gemstone Cannabis is based in Seattle. All of our products are designed to make cannabis experiences healthier, more exciting, and accessible to all. We emphasize the importance of high-quality, premium ingredients in everything we create, so you get the best cannabis-infused products available.