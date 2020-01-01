About this product

Have you ever wanted the right pouch to transport your stash, but you were afraid its pungent aroma would be difficult to conceal? Do you need to carry around some herb, but you want to do so as unobtrusively as possible? Are you sick of the same, boring colors in your smell-proof bags? Take a Whiff of This Odor Eliminator Smell Proof Bag from Rumble Box! With a double velcro enclosure, carbon lining, and a stylish look, it’s everything you want in a smell-proof herb bag – plus we include a bonus mini-grinder. Keep The Smell Inside: Our smell-proof bag does its job in two ways. The carbon liner inside the bag works to prevent odors from seeping through the material and thus being detected outside the bag, while the dual velcro closure system ensures a seal that keeps the odor contained. Travel Friendly: The bag is the size of a small bag or purse, so you can easily take it along to a concert, on a camping trip, or wherever life takes you. Easily fits inside a backpack or larger purse. The Color You Want: Just because it’s a smell-proof bag doesn’t mean it has to be boring or ugly. Weed out the typical boring colors! Our pouch comes in warm, earthy colors that will complement your outerwear rather than detract from it. Grind and Go: You never know when the mood will strike you. That’s why we include a bonus mini herb grinder to allow you to quickly roll when the time is right. The Extra Piece: Included in this Deluxe Stash Pack, a Traditional Style Rumble Box Dugout No Smell Guarantee: If this bag doesn’t do the trick and keep in all the odor, we’re a few clicks away to make things right with a prompt refund or replacement. Enjoy Your Herb and Say Goodbye to the Paranoia that the Smell is Seeping Out on You; Order Your Odor Eliminator Bag from Rumble Box Today!