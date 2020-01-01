About this product

Collagen Retinol Anti-Aging CBD Lotion Retinol should be an essential part of your skin care regimen. We use the highest dosage of retinol possible that makes it safe without needing a prescription. With Canna Cosmetics Collagen Retinol Anti-Aging Cream, not only do you get the benefits of a powerful retinol cream, but you get all the added benefits of CBD. Our Whole Flower CBD oil contains many essential vitamins, minerals and proteins, and when applied topically it absorbs directly into the skin allowing it to start working where it is applied for immediate rejuvenation and repair. 80% USA Grown CBD Oil THC FREE 6mg CBD Infused Non GMO Sulphate Free Paraben Free Retinol should be an essential part of your skin care regimen. We use the highest dosage of retinol possible that makes it safe without needing a prescription. With Canna Cosmetics Collagen Retinol Anti-Aging Cream, not only do you get the benefits of a powerful retinol cream, but you get all the added benefits of CBD. Our Whole Flower CBD oil contains many essential vitamins, minerals and proteins, and when applied topically it absorbs directly into the skin allowing it to start working where it is applied for immediate rejuvenation and repair. SUGGESTED USE: Great for most skin types. Ideal for acne prone skin. Apply to a clean and dry face. Starting at your chin, apply a pea size amount and with your fingertips spread the cream in using an upward and outward motion (going against gravity) to entire face. Avoid contact with eyes and direct sun exposure after use. Retinol is more effective over time. Use daily for best results. Avoid contact with eyes. Use only as directed. Those with sensitive skin should build up their retinol tolerance by using it less frequently, or every other day to start. MAIN BENEFITS: With regular use Retinoid can help unclog pores by removing dead skin, allowing the increased absorption of CBD into the skin. Naturally derived from Vitamin A, our CBD infused retinol cream can help reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles and fine lines by rejuvenating the skin, stimulating blood flow and boosting collagen production. It can help fight against acne and fade acne scars, minimize pores and reverse the signs of sun damage. Editor’s Note: “For my nightly regimen, after cleansing my face and making sure it is completely dry, I use the Apple Stem Cell Cream primarily under my eyes and directly on my fine lines. Then I sparingly use Canna Cosmetics Anti-Aging Retinol Cream over the entire face. Although all the products work wonderfully by themselves, I feel they greatly complement one another.” INGEDIENTS: AQUA, ALLANTOIN, ALOE BARBADENSIS (ALOE VERA) LEAF, RETINOL, BUTYROSPERUM PARKII, THEOBROMA CACAO (COCOA) SEED BUTTER, SODIUM HYARULONATE, CETYL ALCOHOL, SIMMONDSIA CHINESIS (JOJOBA) OIL, OLEA EUROPEA (OLIVE) FRUIT OIL, CAPRYLIC CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE, CETEARYL GLUCOSIDE, XANTHAN GUM, GLYCERYL STEARATE SE, GLYCERIN, CAMELLIA SINENSIS (GREEN TEA) LEAF EXTRACT, GLUCONOLACTONE (AND) SODIUM BENZOATE (AND) CALCIUM GLUCONATE, STEARYL ALCOHOL