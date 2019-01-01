 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Neck & Décolleté Firming Formula with CBD Oil

Neck & Décolleté Firming Formula with CBD Oil

by Rx Canna Care

$60.00MSRP

About this product

Neck & Décolleté Firming Formula with CBD Oil In most skincare regimens, the neck and décolleté are often commonly neglected, even though it is most frequently where the first signs of aging appear. Be bold, hold your head high and go against gravity, experiencing tighter, smoother and more supple skin. Canna Cosmetic’s Neck & Décolleté Firming Formula Cream can help protect against the premature signs of aging, UV overexposure and even reverse the sight of unwanted sagging skin. 80% USA Grown CBD Oil THC FREE 6mg CBD Infused Non GMO Sulphate Free Paraben Free In most skincare regimens, the neck and décolleté are often commonly neglected, even though it is most frequently where the first signs of aging appear. Be bold, hold your head high and go against gravity, experiencing tighter, smoother and more supple skin. Canna Cosmetic’s Neck & Décolleté Firming Formula Cream can help protect against the premature signs of aging, UV overexposure and even reverse the sight of unwanted sagging skin. SUGGESTED USE: Great for most skin types. On clean, dry or damp skin, using an upward motion, gently massage a small amount into your neck and chest area. Use daily, morning and evening for best results. Avoid contact with eyes. Use only as directed. MAIN BENEFITS: Lifts fine lines, rejuvenates your skin and reverses the signs of aging. Preserves the youthful appearance of skin while maintaining and locking in moisture. Helps to visibly tighten, firm and plump the delicate skin on your neck and décolleté. INGREDIENTS: PURIFIED WATER, GLYCERIN, PROPANEDIOL (AND) ACMELLA OLARACEA, BUTYLENE GLYCOL, PARAFIDIUM LIQUIDIUM, SIMMONDISIA CHINESIS (JOJOBA) SEED OIL, STERIC ACID, CETYL ALCOHOL, GLYCERYL STEARATE, PEG 100, CANNABIS SATIVA SEED OIL, DIMETICONE, CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE, DIMETHYL METHOXY CHROMANOL PALMIATATE, PEG-16 MACADEMIA GLYCERIDES, OCTYLDOCENOL, PROPYLENE GLYCOL, ZEA MAYS (CORN) OIL, TOCOPHERYL ACETATE, CHOLECALCIFEROL, RETINOL PALMIAATE, ASORBIC ACID, PYRIDOXINE HCI, SILICATE, SODIUM PROPOXYHYDROXIPROPYL THIOSULFATE, SILICA, POLISORBAATE 20, PHENOXYETHANOL, CAPRYLYL GLYCOL, POTASSIUM SORBATE, HEXYLENE GLYCOL

ACDC

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

Rx Canna Care’s proprietary formulated CBD skin care products activate the mind and empower the body to work in unison at their most optimal state, promoting maximum health, lasting youthfulness and longevity. We are a progressive generation passionate about creating synergy between health and wealth while becoming advocates in a movement that spreads truth and awareness about the benefits Mother Nature has long been providing us.