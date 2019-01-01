About this product

Neck & Décolleté Firming Formula with CBD Oil In most skincare regimens, the neck and décolleté are often commonly neglected, even though it is most frequently where the first signs of aging appear. Be bold, hold your head high and go against gravity, experiencing tighter, smoother and more supple skin. Canna Cosmetic's Neck & Décolleté Firming Formula Cream can help protect against the premature signs of aging, UV overexposure and even reverse the sight of unwanted sagging skin. 80% USA Grown CBD Oil THC FREE 6mg CBD Infused Non GMO Sulphate Free Paraben Free SUGGESTED USE: Great for most skin types. On clean, dry or damp skin, using an upward motion, gently massage a small amount into your neck and chest area. Use daily, morning and evening for best results. Avoid contact with eyes. Use only as directed. MAIN BENEFITS: Lifts fine lines, rejuvenates your skin and reverses the signs of aging. Preserves the youthful appearance of skin while maintaining and locking in moisture. Helps to visibly tighten, firm and plump the delicate skin on your neck and décolleté. INGREDIENTS: PURIFIED WATER, GLYCERIN, PROPANEDIOL (AND) ACMELLA OLARACEA, BUTYLENE GLYCOL, PARAFIDIUM LIQUIDIUM, SIMMONDISIA CHINESIS (JOJOBA) SEED OIL, STERIC ACID, CETYL ALCOHOL, GLYCERYL STEARATE, PEG 100, CANNABIS SATIVA SEED OIL, DIMETICONE, CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE, DIMETHYL METHOXY CHROMANOL PALMIATATE, PEG-16 MACADEMIA GLYCERIDES, OCTYLDOCENOL, PROPYLENE GLYCOL, ZEA MAYS (CORN) OIL, TOCOPHERYL ACETATE, CHOLECALCIFEROL, RETINOL PALMIAATE, ASORBIC ACID, PYRIDOXINE HCI, SILICATE, SODIUM PROPOXYHYDROXIPROPYL THIOSULFATE, SILICA, POLISORBAATE 20, PHENOXYETHANOL, CAPRYLYL GLYCOL, POTASSIUM SORBATE, HEXYLENE GLYCOL