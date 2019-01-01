We all want to do the best by our pet - improve their quality of life, especially at their most challenging moments. We recognize the value of natural products and believe in the extraordinary power of alternative medicine. Our products are uniquely formulated, backed by science, and made with love! Colorado Proud! For Dogs: Original Dog Treats, Big Dog Treats, Extracts, Pet First Aid Spray For Cats: 3 Flavors of Cat Treats, Extract, Pet First Aid Spray For People: Swedish Ginger Cookies, Extracts, Capsules, Topicals WHAT OUR CUSTOMERS ARE SAYING... "Thank you for your wonderful dog bones. My Rosie at 18 has gotten back her vigorous appetite and can get up more and out dog door more. She also sleeps more at night and so do I." - A.K. "Thanks again for everything and making my cats life on earth sooooo much better. He's my life! " - G.E. "Nero acts like a danged puppy half the time now. Plays, eats, drinks, acts goofy, carries his toys around all day, then falls over and sleeps for six hrs. Best case scenario ever for an almost 15-year-old dog who could barely walk six months ago and was one phone call (to my vet) away from saying goodbye." - L.K. "The CBD face oil is the best product I have ever used on my face. It has made my skin softer and even has helped decrease my wrinkles!" - K.S.