 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. People Extracts

People Extracts

by RxCBD

Write a review
RxCBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures People Extracts

About this product

Available in 2 strengths: 250mg CBD & 500mg CBD We infuse high quality, full spectrum, hemp CBD oil in a mixture of pure coconut oil (MCT) and sunflower oil. The tincture is then flavored with organic peppermint oil and stevia extract. This yields a pleasing and palatable flavor. Non-GMO, 100% vegetarian and gluten free. No heavy metals, pesticides or residual solvents that can be found in other products. Rigorous control over the farming and manufacturing process ensure their quality. They are independently tested and verified. RxCBD’s CBD oil is full spectrum. This means all naturally occurring elements, terpenes and phytochemicals found in the full plant are present. Supercritical CO2 extraction technology is used to extract the CBD. CO2 extraction is the purest extraction process known to man. INGREDIENTS: Coconut Oil (MCT oil), Sunflower Oil, Peppermint Oil, CBD Oil, Stevia Extract (Includes the full spectrum of cannabinoids and other nutrients naturally found in the hemp plant). 100% Pure, Supercritical C02 extracted Hemp CBD Oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RxCBD Logo
We all want to do the best by our pet - improve their quality of life, especially at their most challenging moments. We recognize the value of natural products and believe in the extraordinary power of alternative medicine. Our products are uniquely formulated, backed by science, and made with love! Colorado Proud! For Dogs: Original Dog Treats, Big Dog Treats, Extracts, Pet First Aid Spray For Cats: 3 Flavors of Cat Treats, Extract, Pet First Aid Spray For People: Swedish Ginger Cookies, Extracts, Capsules, Topicals WHAT OUR CUSTOMERS ARE SAYING... "Thank you for your wonderful dog bones. My Rosie at 18 has gotten back her vigorous appetite and can get up more and out dog door more. She also sleeps more at night and so do I." - A.K. "Thanks again for everything and making my cats life on earth sooooo much better. He's my life! " - G.E. "Nero acts like a danged puppy half the time now. Plays, eats, drinks, acts goofy, carries his toys around all day, then falls over and sleeps for six hrs. Best case scenario ever for an almost 15-year-old dog who could barely walk six months ago and was one phone call (to my vet) away from saying goodbye." - L.K. "The CBD face oil is the best product I have ever used on my face. It has made my skin softer and even has helped decrease my wrinkles!" - K.S.