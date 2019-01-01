About this product
This spice-filled cookie no longer simply conjures up memories of moms' kitchen...it offers natural relief for many health issues. Each cookie contains a generous 12 mg of CBD. Sometimes less than a half cookie is enough to achieve your desired effect. INGREDIENTS: Rice Flour, Cane Sugar, Potato Starch Flour, Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, Unsulphured Molasses, Egg, Xanthan Gum, Baking Soda, Ginger Root Powder, Cinnamon, Salt, CO2 Extracted Hemp CBD Oil, Milk Contains: EGG, COCONUT, MILK
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.