RYOT® Decanter Water Pipe

by RYOT®

About this product

Decanter Water Pipe Taking inspiration from classic straight tubed water pipes as well as home barware, this slanted tube decanter style bong feels and hits as good as it looks. Specs: -4.5”D x 10” H (114mm x 254mm) Features: -Easy to Handle -Unique Yet Classic Style -Heavy Wall Tubing and Base -Thick Glass Streamlined Bowl -Size Compatible with RYOT Duffles and Axe Pack

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.

