Cache Elegant Organization Systems
by Cache San Francisco
$69.00MSRP
RYOT® 4.0L Safe Case™ Large Carbon Series™ with SmellSafe® and Lockable Technology in Black The ALL NEW RYOT® Safe Case™. Lockable with fully customizable padding and X-strap™ technology to secure many sizes and shapes, gear and goods. RYOT® SmellSafe® Carbon Series™ locks in odors for discrete storage and transport. Durable exterior weatherproof canvas fabric. Pack and protected by RYOT®. The SmellSafe® Carbon Series™ incorporates extensive carbon fiber padding that both neutralizes and traps odors in its pores while our coated weather-proof fabric and moisture seal zipper provide a true physical barrier to keep odors in and the weather out. To re-activate the Carbon lining filters, simply put in the dryer for 5 minutes. Includes: Removable Fresh Pod, Rolling Tray, RYOT® Lock and Padding Lockable zipper Dimensions: 4.5”x 5.5”x 8.5”
