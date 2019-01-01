 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

RYOT® 11 x 10 LOCK-R Box

by RYOT®

$250.00MSRP

About this product

This all-in-one box was crafted to keep all of your accessories together and serve as a while work station to prepare your indulgences. With the removable Easy Roll Scoop Walled Rolling Tray, you'll never need to roll outside of your box. The Lock-R Box also includes a triple jar removable interior box with two adjustable dividers, a removable accessories box with an adjustable divider, and strong locking metal hinge system to keep your goods safe and secure. SPECS: 11 x 10 inches FEATURES: Easy Roll Scoop Walled Rolling Tray 3 RYOT Glass Jars Beechwood lid with an integrated tray Removable accessories box with 1 adjustable divider 3 jar removable interior box with 2 adjustable dividers Durable wood construction featuring high-quality craftsmanship Attractive metal lock and key RYOT Prep Card Classic Engraved Branding Boveda 2-Way Humidity Control

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.