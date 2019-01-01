About this product

This all-in-one box was crafted to keep all of your accessories together and serve as a while work station to prepare your indulgences. With the removable Easy Roll Scoop Walled Rolling Tray, you'll never need to roll outside of your box. The Lock-R Box also includes a triple jar removable interior box with two adjustable dividers, a removable accessories box with an adjustable divider, and strong locking metal hinge system to keep your goods safe and secure. SPECS: 11 x 10 inches FEATURES: Easy Roll Scoop Walled Rolling Tray 3 RYOT Glass Jars Beechwood lid with an integrated tray Removable accessories box with 1 adjustable divider 3 jar removable interior box with 2 adjustable dividers Durable wood construction featuring high-quality craftsmanship Attractive metal lock and key RYOT Prep Card Classic Engraved Branding Boveda 2-Way Humidity Control