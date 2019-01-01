About this product

RYOT 11" x 7” Solid Top Locking LOCK-R Box with Walnut Rolling Tray and 3 Storage Jars The all in one Locking DEEP BOX was designed to keep all of your accessories together while creating a working station to prepare your indulgences. With the removable "Easy Roll Scoop Walled Rolling Tray", you'll never need to roll outside of your box. We've featured a triple jar removable interior box with 2 adjustable dividers, a removable accessories box with 1 adjustable divider, and strong metal hinge system with a stylish lock to keep your goods safe and secure. FEATURES: Includes Easy Roll Scoop Walled Rolling Tray Includes 3 RYOT Glass Jars - Beech wood lid with integrated tray Removable accessories box with 1 adjustable divider 3 jar removable interior box with 2 adjustable dividers Durable wood construction with high quality craftsmanship Attractive metal lock and key Includes a RYOT Prep Card Classic Engraved Branding All RYOT Boxes when combined with Boveda 2-Way Humidity Control help maximize color, aroma and taste of your blend