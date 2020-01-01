Cache Elegant Organization Systems
by Cache San Francisco
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
RYOT® Hauler Bag™ Carbon Series™ with SmellSafe® and Lockable Technology in Black The Hauler Bag™ is a multi functional, Smell-Proof, water resistant, Lockable, size adjustable bag for those hauling a large stash, with exterior pockets for accessories. The Hauler includes a removable Carbon odor absorption liner for extra protection of the stinkiest loads. Wear it as a backpack or shoulder bag. Pack and Protect with RYOT®. The SmellSafe® Carbon Series™ incorporates extensive carbon fiber padding that both neutralizes and traps odors in its pores while our coated weather-proof fabric and moisture seal zipper provide a true physical barrier to keep odors in and the weather out. To re-activate the Carbon lining filters, simply put in the dryer for 5 minutes. Removable Carbon-lined bag Lockable zipper (Lock not included) Dimensions: 23”x 13”x 9.5” to 23”x 21”x 9.5” / 42-79 liters
Be the first to review this product.