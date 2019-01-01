About this product
RYOT® 15 x 15 Screen Box Single Screen with Latched Lid Design Features: Secure Latches Reinforced with wooden dowels for stronger joints Classic Engraved Branding Monofilament screen for greater durability and higher quality sifting Seamless black glass base tray Includes a RYOT® Prep Card Limited Lifetime Warranty Interior Box Depth: 2" 14 7/8" x 14 7/8" x 4"
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
RYOT®
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.