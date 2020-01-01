Cache Elegant Organization Systems
RYOT® 16" Pro-Duffle™ Carbon Series™ with SmellSafe® and Lockable Technology in Black The RYOT® Pro-Duffle’s™ customizable padded design has huge capacity to secure and separate your most fragile gear and accessories. SmellSafe® Carbon Series™ traps in odors for discrete storage and transport. Durable exterior weatherproof canvas fabric. Pack and protected by RYOT®. -Includes removable foam padding -Lockable zipper -Lock included -Dimensions: 16.5” L x 9” W x 8.5” H
