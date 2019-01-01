 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
RYOT® 1905 2pc FLY Magnetic Walnut Grinder

by RYOT®

$20.00MSRP

About this product

RYOT® 1905 2pc FLY Magnetic Walnut Grinder RYOT® handcrafted 1905 Grinders are simply the best and most stylish wooden grinders ever made. They produce a courser grind perfect for rolling and pipes. Features such as modern ergonomic designs, strong magnetic closures, stainless steel pins, walnut body, and exceptional craftsmanship are what set the 1905’s apart. 1905 grinders are guaranteed not to warp or lose pins. FEATURES: Walnut body Steel teeth Original design patented 1905 Magnetic closure Guaranteed not to warp or lose pins 2.91" (L) x 2.28" (W) x 1.18" (H)

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.