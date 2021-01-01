 Loading…

RYOT® 2.3L Safe Case™ Small Carbon Series™ with SmellSafe® and Lockable Technology in Camo

by RYOT®

About this product

RYOT® 2.3L Safe Case™ Small Carbon Series™ with SmellSafe® and Lockable Technology in Camo The ALL NEW RYOT® Safe Case™. Lockable with fully customizable padding and X-strap™ technology to secure many sizes and shapes, gear and goods. RYOT® SmellSafe® Carbon Series™ locks in odors for discrete storage and transport. Durable exterior weatherproof canvas fabric. Pack and protected by RYOT® The SmellSafe® Carbon Series™ incorporates extensive carbon fiber padding that both neutralizes and traps odors in its pores while our coated weather-proof fabric and moisture seal zipper provide a true physical barrier to keep odors in and the weather out. To re-activate the Carbon lining filters, simply put in the dryer for 5 minutes. Includes: Removable Fresh Pod, Rolling Tray, RYOT® Lock and Padding Lockable zipper Dimensions: 4.5”x 4.5”x 7”

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.

