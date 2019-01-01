 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. RYOT® 7x7 Dual Screen Solid Top Box in Natural

RYOT® 7x7 Dual Screen Solid Top Box in Natural

by RYOT®

$64.00MSRP

About this product

RYOT® 7x7 Dual Screen Solid Top Box RYOT® Boxes are constructed of quality wood with each layer firmly attached magnetically. Their monofilament screen and seamless glass base tray make them the perfect option for collecting botanical concentrates no matter what your blend of choice may be! Features: Attractive wood construction with a high quality workmanship Classic Engraved Branding Magnetically Secured Closures Monofilament screen for greater durability and higher quality sifting Dual Monofilament Screen generate two distinct qualities of pollen Removable Storage Divider Includes a RYOT® Prep Card Seamless black glass base tray All RYOT® Boxes when combined with Boveda® 2-Way Humidity Control help maximize color, aroma and taste of your blend Interior Box Depth: .75" Top Screen .5" Bottom Screen

About this brand

Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.