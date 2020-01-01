Honeycomb Ash Catcher - 18mm
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
RYOT® Acrylic Magnetic Taster Box in Clear with Matching Taster Available in an array of eye catching acrylic blends, the RYOT® Taster Box's patented magnetic poker and lid have been combined with a unique pistol grip to create a taster box like none other. Simply toss it into your pocket with a lighter and you're set for the day! Taster® is used under license. Features: Available in Short (2") and Large (3") sizes Durable acrylic construction Magnetic poker and lid Storage for smoking blends Unique pistol grip design Fits all standard taster bats Matching bat included Patent # 7717259 Dimensions: 4.25" L x 2" W x .625" Thick
Be the first to review this product.