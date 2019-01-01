 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. RYOT® Acrylic Magnetic Taster Box in Purple & White

RYOT® Acrylic Magnetic Taster Box in Purple & White

by RYOT®

Write a review
RYOT® Smoking Smoking Accessories RYOT® Acrylic Magnetic Taster Box in Purple & White
RYOT® Smoking Smoking Accessories RYOT® Acrylic Magnetic Taster Box in Purple & White
RYOT® Smoking Smoking Accessories RYOT® Acrylic Magnetic Taster Box in Purple & White
RYOT® Smoking Smoking Accessories RYOT® Acrylic Magnetic Taster Box in Purple & White

$30.00MSRP

About this product

RYOT® Acrylic Magnetic Taster Box in Purple & White Available in an array of eye catching acrylic blends, the RYOT® Taster Box's patented magnetic poker and lid have been combined with a unique pistol grip to create a taster box like none other. Simply toss it into your pocket with a lighter and you're set for the day! Taster® is used under license. Features: Available in Short (2") and Large (3") sizes Durable acrylic construction Magnetic poker and lid Storage for smoking blends Unique pistol grip design Fits all standard taster bats Taster bat not included Patent # 7717259 Dimensions: 4.25" L x 2" W x .625" Thick

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.