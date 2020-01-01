 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Bong & pipe storage
  5. RYOT® 20" Pro-Duffle™ Carbon Series™ with SmellSafe® and Lockable Technology in Camo

RYOT® 20" Pro-Duffle™ Carbon Series™ with SmellSafe® and Lockable Technology in Camo

by RYOT®

Write a review
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® 20" Pro-Duffle™ Carbon Series™ with SmellSafe® and Lockable Technology in Camo
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® 20" Pro-Duffle™ Carbon Series™ with SmellSafe® and Lockable Technology in Camo
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® 20" Pro-Duffle™ Carbon Series™ with SmellSafe® and Lockable Technology in Camo
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® 20" Pro-Duffle™ Carbon Series™ with SmellSafe® and Lockable Technology in Camo
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® 20" Pro-Duffle™ Carbon Series™ with SmellSafe® and Lockable Technology in Camo

About this product

RYOT® 20" Pro-Duffle™ Carbon Series™ with SmellSafe® and Lockable Technology in Camo The RYOT® Pro-Duffle’s™ customizable padded design has huge capacity to secure and separate your most fragile gear and accessories. SmellSafe® Carbon Series™ traps in odors for discrete storage and transport. Durable exterior weatherproof canvas fabric. Pack and protected by RYOT® The SmellSafe® Carbon Series™ incorporates extensive carbon fibre padding that both neutralizes and traps odors in its pores while our coated weather-proof fabric and moisture seal zipper provide a true physical barrier to keep odors in and the weather out. To re-activate the Carbon lining filters, simply put in the dryer for 5 minutes. -Includes removable foam padding -Lockable zipper -Lock included -Dimensions: 20” L x 9” W x 8.5” H

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.