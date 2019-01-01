 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. RYOT® Classic Camo Roller Wallet™

RYOT® Classic Camo Roller Wallet™

by RYOT®

Write a review
RYOT® Storage Flower Storage RYOT® Classic Camo Roller Wallet™
RYOT® Storage Flower Storage RYOT® Classic Camo Roller Wallet™
RYOT® Storage Flower Storage RYOT® Classic Camo Roller Wallet™
RYOT® Storage Flower Storage RYOT® Classic Camo Roller Wallet™
RYOT® Storage Flower Storage RYOT® Classic Camo Roller Wallet™

$24.00MSRP

About this product

RYOT® Classic Camo Roller Wallet™ The ALL NEW pocket-friendly RYOT® Roller Wallet™ utilizes our Smell Safe® odor protection and a patent-pending easy load tray design and storage compartment to make rolling as easy as 4-2-0. Pack and Protect with RYOT®. Dimensions: 5” x 2.5” x .5”

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.