 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Bong & pipe storage
  5. RYOT® "Destroyer" Waterproof Large Ammo Can w/ Pick-n-Pluck Foam w/ Branding in Olive

RYOT® "Destroyer" Waterproof Large Ammo Can w/ Pick-n-Pluck Foam w/ Branding in Olive

by RYOT®

Write a review
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® "Destroyer" Waterproof Large Ammo Can w/ Pick-n-Pluck Foam w/ Branding in Olive
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® "Destroyer" Waterproof Large Ammo Can w/ Pick-n-Pluck Foam w/ Branding in Olive
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® "Destroyer" Waterproof Large Ammo Can w/ Pick-n-Pluck Foam w/ Branding in Olive
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® "Destroyer" Waterproof Large Ammo Can w/ Pick-n-Pluck Foam w/ Branding in Olive
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® "Destroyer" Waterproof Large Ammo Can w/ Pick-n-Pluck Foam w/ Branding in Olive

$69.00MSRP

About this product

RYOT® "Destroyer" Waterproof Large Ammo Can w/ Pick-n-Pluck Foam w/ Branding in Olive Enter the DESTROYER™ from RYOT®. Drop it, knock it, bang it or sling it - this case will take the beating and keep your heady safely protected. Within its rugged exterior you’ll find a seal that is impervious to both air and water as well as a double deep layer of pick and pluck foam to provide the perfect enclosure for your custom piece and its accessories. No matter what the terrain, the DESTROYER™ is ready when you are. Interior Dims: 6 3/4” W x 12” L Outside Dims w/lid: 7 1/4” W x 12 7/8” L x 9” H FEATURES: Made of heavy steel construction Rubber O-ring Gasket inside of lid makes the can airtight and waterproof Lid is completely removable and clamps down tight with heavy duty metal latch Built-in lay flat carrying handle Powder coated paint inside & outside Weight: 7 lbs.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.