 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. RYOT® Glass Jar with Bamboo Tray Lid

RYOT® Glass Jar with Bamboo Tray Lid

by RYOT®

Write a review
RYOT® Storage Flower Storage RYOT® Glass Jar with Bamboo Tray Lid
RYOT® Storage Flower Storage RYOT® Glass Jar with Bamboo Tray Lid
RYOT® Storage Flower Storage RYOT® Glass Jar with Bamboo Tray Lid

$8.00MSRP

About this product

RYOT® Glass Jar FEATURES: •Integrated Bamboo prep tray lid •Airtight storage/Freshness seal •BPA-free, eco-friendly, 100% plastic-free •Non-toxic silicone seal keeps contents safe •Made of durable tempered glass with sustainable wood lid SIZE: • 2.25” H x 2.5” W •Capacity 133 ml

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.