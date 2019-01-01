 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. RYOT® Glass Jar with Beech Tray Lid

RYOT® Glass Jar with Beech Tray Lid

by RYOT®

Write a review
RYOT® Storage Flower Storage RYOT® Glass Jar with Beech Tray Lid
RYOT® Storage Flower Storage RYOT® Glass Jar with Beech Tray Lid
RYOT® Storage Flower Storage RYOT® Glass Jar with Beech Tray Lid

$10.00MSRP

About this product

This durable glass jar is perfect for all of your small herb storage needs. Not only is the lid made from sustainable bamboo or beech wood, but it doubles as a prep tray. Concerned about your health? RYOT’s versatile glass jar is BPA-free and contains a silicone seal. No matter what strain you are storing, the RYOT glass jar will keep its contents fresh and pure. SPECS: Dimensions: 2.25-inch height x 2.5-inch width Capacity 133 ml FEATURES: Durable glass Sustainable bamboo or beech wood lid Integrated wooden rolling tray lid Freshness seal for airtight storage BPA-free Eco-friendly Non-toxic silicone seal keeps contents safe

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.