 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. RYOT® Humidor Combo Box in Walnut - 8x11 with 4x7 Insert Box

RYOT® Humidor Combo Box in Walnut - 8x11 with 4x7 Insert Box

by RYOT®

Write a review
RYOT® Smoking Smoking Accessories RYOT® Humidor Combo Box in Walnut - 8x11 with 4x7 Insert Box
RYOT® Smoking Smoking Accessories RYOT® Humidor Combo Box in Walnut - 8x11 with 4x7 Insert Box
RYOT® Smoking Smoking Accessories RYOT® Humidor Combo Box in Walnut - 8x11 with 4x7 Insert Box
RYOT® Smoking Smoking Accessories RYOT® Humidor Combo Box in Walnut - 8x11 with 4x7 Insert Box
RYOT® Smoking Smoking Accessories RYOT® Humidor Combo Box in Walnut - 8x11 with 4x7 Insert Box

$128.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

RYOT® Humidor Combo Box in Walnut - 8x11 with 4x7 Screen Box These gorgeous, locking boxes feature an interior open topped monofilament screened box with additional storage for hand pipes, papers, lighters, pokers, or other small smoking accessories. Fully loaded, RYOT® locking boxes make for the perfect home smoking station! -Durable wood construction with a high quality workmanship -Attractive Metal Lock and Key -Open Top Monofilament Box for storing and sifting smoking blends -Additional Storage for smoking accessories -2 Removable Storage Dividers -Includes a RYOT® Prep Card -Classic Engraved Branding -Seamless black glass base tray -All RYOT® Boxes when combined with Boveda® 2-Way Humidity Control help maximize color, aroma and taste of your blend -Exterior Box Depth: 3"

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.