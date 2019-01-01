About this product

RYOT® Jar Cooler Bag in Black with RYOT® Lock Designed to Pack and Protect your RYOT® Glass Jar, grinder and or accessories. This clever bag can also be used as a cooler bag and hold a standard sized beverage can making it an all purpose on-the go accessories bag for all your needs. Pack and Protect with RYOT®. FEATURES: SmellSafe® technology Lockable zipper Includes 1 RYOT® combination lock Integrated exterior lock pocket Top handle to ensure vertical positioning Cooler lining for beverages