 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. RYOT® Large (3") WOOD Premium TWIST Taster with BLACK tip in Maple

RYOT® Large (3") WOOD Premium TWIST Taster with BLACK tip in Maple

by RYOT®

Write a review
RYOT® Smoking Smoking Accessories RYOT® Large (3") WOOD Premium TWIST Taster with BLACK tip in Maple

$15.00MSRP

About this product

RYOT® Large (3") WOOD Premium TWIST Taster with BLACK tip in Maple RYOT® has done it again with the invention of the RYOT® TWIST Bat! Creatively engineered, these bats are both sleek and smart with its Patent Pending TWIST™ design for easy ash ejection. Load and smoke, TWIST and push forward to eject. Easy breakdown allows for easy cleaning. Never burn your lips again, and say goodbye to tar stained fingers for good! Matching RYOT® Magnetic Taster Boxes available. Taster® is used under license. FEATURES: Available in Short (2") and Long (3") sizes Durable wooden construction Designed to prevent heat transfer Fits all standard RYOT® Taster Boxes Available in Maple, Rosewood, Walnut, Bamboo, Maple with Black Tip, and Walnut with Black Tip Dimensions: 3" L x .3125" W

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.