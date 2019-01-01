About this product

RYOT® Aluminum "SUPER" Taster Box with Bottle Opener in GUNMETAL with Aluminum Bat The Aluminum RYOT® SUPER Taster Box features the one of a kind integrated bottle opener and unique pistol grip design. Along with our patented magnetic poker and lid to help keep every bit of mess and smell at bay. Available in Matte Black, Blue, Green, Silver, Gun Metal, and Rose Gold, their aluminum construction lends these Taster Boxes an added level of durability while simply feeling great in your hand. Taster® is used under license. Features: Durable aluminum construction Magnetic poker and lid Storage for smoking blends Unique pistol grip design Fits all standard taster bats Aluminum bat included Dimensions: 4.25" L x 2" W x .625" Thick