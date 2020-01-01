 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. RYOT® Multi Utility Tool

RYOT® Multi Utility Tool

by RYOT®

Write a review
RYOT® Smoking Smoking Accessories RYOT® Multi Utility Tool
RYOT® Smoking Smoking Accessories RYOT® Multi Utility Tool
RYOT® Smoking Smoking Accessories RYOT® Multi Utility Tool
RYOT® Smoking Smoking Accessories RYOT® Multi Utility Tool
RYOT® Smoking Smoking Accessories RYOT® Multi Utility Tool

$49.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The RYOT® Utility Tool Whether it be poking, scraping, dabbing, scooping, cutting, grinding, drinking or anything that having the right tool for the job makes all the difference, the sleek forged stainless steel construction is guaranteed to provide its owner a long useful life. The hardened stainless steel lightweight construction can easily be carried around in your pocket. Another great innovation by RYOT®. Features: -Hardened Stainless Steel -Stylish Textured Grip -Silicone Scoop -Concentrate Fork -Curved Scoop -Grinder -Bottle Opener & Flat Head Driver -Detail Hook -Poker -Flat Scoop -Tamper -Dimensions: 3.25" x 1.15" 1" -Weight: 9 oz. -Patents Pending

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.