The RYOT® Utility Tool Whether it be poking, scraping, dabbing, scooping, cutting, grinding, drinking or anything that having the right tool for the job makes all the difference, the sleek forged stainless steel construction is guaranteed to provide its owner a long useful life. The hardened stainless steel lightweight construction can easily be carried around in your pocket. Another great innovation by RYOT®. Features: -Hardened Stainless Steel -Stylish Textured Grip -Silicone Scoop -Concentrate Fork -Curved Scoop -Grinder -Bottle Opener & Flat Head Driver -Detail Hook -Poker -Flat Scoop -Tamper -Dimensions: 3.25" x 1.15" 1" -Weight: 9 oz. -Patents Pending