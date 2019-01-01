About this product

RYOT® Removable Fresh Pods Removable Fresh Pods by RYOT® are designed to fit in all RYOT® Pack and Protect products or used independently. Not only are the Fresh Pods durable, long-lasting and compact, the RYOT® Fresh Pod will keep your herbs and tobacco fresh and secure. FEATURES: Dimensions: 3.75” x 2.25” Secure Zipper Strong Velcro Strip with Removable Protective Cover