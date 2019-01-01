 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. RYOT® Removable Pod

RYOT® Removable Pod

by RYOT®

Write a review
RYOT® Storage Flower Storage RYOT® Removable Pod

$5.00MSRP

About this product

RYOT® Removable Fresh Pods Removable Fresh Pods by RYOT® are designed to fit in all RYOT® Pack and Protect products or used independently. Not only are the Fresh Pods durable, long-lasting and compact, the RYOT® Fresh Pod will keep your herbs and tobacco fresh and secure. FEATURES: Dimensions: 3.75” x 2.25” Secure Zipper Strong Velcro Strip with Removable Protective Cover

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.