About this product

RYOT® Acrylic Magnetic Short Taster Box in Red and Black with Matching Taster Available in an array of eye catching acrylic blends, the RYOT Taster Box's patented magnetic poker and lid have been combined with a unique pistol grip to create a taster box like none other. Simply toss it into your pocket with a lighter and you're set for the day! Taster® is used under license. Features: Available in Short (2") and Large (3") sizes Durable acrylic construction Magnetic poker and lid Storage for smoking blends Unique pistol grip design Fits all standard taster bats Matching bat included Patent # 7717259 Dimensions: 3.125" L x 2" W x .625" Thick