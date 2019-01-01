 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. RYOT® Short 2" Poker Sleeve™ in Black

RYOT® Short 2" Poker Sleeve™ in Black

by RYOT®

RYOT® Smoking Smoking Accessories RYOT® Short 2" Poker Sleeve™ in Black

$3.00MSRP

About this product

RYOT® Short Poker Sleeve™ While a poker is one of the handiest tools to have in your smoking arsenal, they do tend to leave a mess wherever they land...no more! With RYOT® Poker Sleeves, that mess just became your pocket's best friend. FEATURES: Multi-purpose poker and tamper tool Poker magnetically secured in sleeve Standard poker is easy to replace when needed Sleeve allows poker to be used again and again US Patent # 7717259 Available in Black or Walnut

About this brand

Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.