RYOT® Short Poker Sleeve™ While a poker is one of the handiest tools to have in your smoking arsenal, they do tend to leave a mess wherever they land...no more! With RYOT® Poker Sleeves, that mess just became your pocket's best friend. FEATURES: Multi-purpose poker and tamper tool Poker magnetically secured in sleeve Standard poker is easy to replace when needed Sleeve allows poker to be used again and again US Patent # 7717259 Available in Black or Walnut