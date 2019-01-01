About this product

RYOT® Short (2") WOOD Premium TWIST Taster in Bamboo RYOT® has done it again with the invention of the RYOT® TWIST Bat! Creatively engineered, these bats are both sleek and smart with its Patent Pending TWIST™ design for easy ash ejection. Load and smoke, TWIST and push forward to eject. Easy breakdown allows for easy cleaning. Never burn your lips again, and say goodbye to tar stained fingers for good! Matching RYOT® Magnetic Taster Boxes available. Taster® is used under license. FEATURES: Available in Short (2") and Long (3") sizes Durable wooden construction Designed to prevent heat transfer Fits all standard RYOT® Taster Boxes Available in Maple, Rosewood, Walnut, Bamboo, Maple with Black Tip, and Walnut with Black Tip Dimensions: 2.125" L x .3125" W