RYOT® SHORT STANDARD CIG RYOT® Standard cigarette themed taster exhibits an authentic and discreet design. Stamped with the official RYOT® logo and standard solid colored mouthpiece for authenticity. Available in 3” and 2” lengths, in both smooth and digger tip options. Taster® is used under license. FEATURES: Available in Short (2") and Long (3") sizes Designed to prevent heat transfer Fits all standard RYOT® Taster Boxes Dimensions: 2.125" L x .3125" W