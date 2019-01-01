 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. RYOT® Short Aluminum Cigarette with Solid Color Mouthpiece and Digger Tip

RYOT® Short Aluminum Cigarette with Solid Color Mouthpiece and Digger Tip

by RYOT®

Write a review
RYOT® Smoking Smoking Accessories RYOT® Short Aluminum Cigarette with Solid Color Mouthpiece and Digger Tip

$3.50MSRP

About this product

RYOT® SHORT STANDARD CIG with DIGGER TIP RYOT® Standard cigarette themed taster exhibits an authentic and discreet design. Stamped with the official RYOT® logo and standard solid colored mouthpiece for authenticity. Available in 3” and 2” lengths, in both smooth and digger tip options. Taster® is used under license. RYOT® DIGGER TIP Created with the ease of the user in mind, the Digger™ Tip's solid aluminum teeth do the work for you! FEATURES: Available in Short (2") and Long (3") sizes Designed to prevent heat transfer Fits all standard RYOT® Taster Boxes Dimensions: 2.125" L x .3125" W

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.