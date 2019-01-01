 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
RYOT® SmellSafe® Small HardCase™ in Black

by RYOT®

$16.00MSRP

About this product

RYOT® SmellSafe® Small HardCase™ in Black Meet the RYOT® HardCase™! These compact cases feature ample padding, elastic straps, and a rigid shell to provide safe passage for your favorite hand pipe, vaporizer, or other small valuables. Plus, a convenient carabiner clip keeps all your valuables close at hand! Our enhanced zipper closure provides durable moisture protection and added security for your smoking essentials. RYOT® SmellSafe® - is an activated carbon absorption technology where microscopic charcoal particles are fused together to create an odor protective barrier, blocking unwanted odors from escaping. Combined with our SmellSafe® moisture seal zipper, RYOT® Pack and Protect™ has you ready to roll! FEATURES: Dimensions: 4.875” L x 2.125” W x 1.625” H RYOT® SmellSafe® Technology Odor absorption Antimicrobial microfibers Memory style padding Lockable zipper for added security option (Lock not included) Elastic storage loops 2.25” Quick clip carabiner

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.