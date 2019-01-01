About this product

RYOT® Wooden Magnetic Short Taster Box in Walnut Available in an array of high quality woods, the RYOT® Taster Box's patented magnetic poker and lid have been combined with a unique pistol grip to create a taster box like none other. Simply toss it into your pocket with a lighter and you're set for the day! Taster® is used under license. Features: Available in Short (2") and Large (3") sizes Durable solid wood and high quality workmanship Magnetic internal poker storage Storage for smoking blends Unique pistol grip design Fits all standard taster bats Taster bat not included Patent # 7717259 Dimensions: 3.125" L x 2" W x .625" Thick