RYOT® Wooden Magnetic Taster Box in Maple

by RYOT®

$25.00MSRP

About this product

RYOT® Wooden Magnetic Taster Box in Maple Available in an array of high quality woods, the RYOT® Taster Box's patented magnetic poker and lid have been combined with a unique pistol grip to create a taster box like none other. Simply toss it into your pocket with a lighter and you're set for the day! Features: Available in Short (2") and Large (3") sizes Durable wooden construction Magnetic poker and lid Storage for smoking blends Unique pistol grip design Fits all standard taster bats Taster bat not included Patent # 7717259 Dimensions: 4.25" L x 2" W x .625" Thick

About this brand

Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.