RYOT® Wooden Taster Box Short in Walnut with Matching One Hitter

by RYOT®

$29.00MSRP

About this product

Available in an array of high-quality woods, the RYOT Wooden Dugout Taster Box features our patented lid and poker design to help you avoid spillage and stop unwanted smells from escaping. Coupled with our unique pistol grip, our Wooden Dugout combines user-friendliness with durability. Simply toss it into your pocket with a lighter and you're set for the day. Available in Short (2-inch) and large (3-inch) sizes. Features: Solid wood featuring high-quality workmanship Magnetic poker and lid Storage for smoking blends Unique pistol grip design Fits all standard one hitters Taster® is used under license.

About this brand

Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.