VERB 510 Adaptor Kit – 510 Cartridge Adaptor
by RYOT®Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
VERB 510 Adaptor Kit – 510 Cartridge Adaptor Includes: Replacement magnetic 510 cartridge short adaptor for 1ml cartridges, and long adaptor for 0.5ml cartridges.
About this brand
RYOT®
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.